Thunder Thursday: Winter Wonderland Event

In today's Thunder Thursday, the News 9 team learned all about the upcoming Winter Wonderland this Sunday at the Paycom Center.

Thursday, November 30th 2023, 4:55 pm

By: News 9


Jim Brylewski, Director of Development Team Business Operations joined News 9 for today’s Thunder Thursday.

Brylewski spoke on the Winter Wonderland this Sunday at the Paycom Center. Where you can enjoy Santa photos, crafts, and a halftime on-court baby race while cheering on the Oklahoma City Blue- the Thunder's G League team.
