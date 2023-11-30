Thunder Thursday: Winter Wonderland Event

Thursday, November 30th 2023, 4:55 pm
Jim Brylewski, Director of Development Team Business Operations joined News 9 for today’s Thunder Thursday.
Brylewski spoke on the Winter Wonderland this Sunday at the Paycom Center. Where you can enjoy Santa photos, crafts, and a halftime on-court baby race while cheering on the Oklahoma City Blue- the Thunder's G League team.
November 30th, 2023
December 2nd, 2023
December 1st, 2023
December 1st, 2023
December 1st, 2023
December 1st, 2023
December 1st, 2023
December 1st, 2023