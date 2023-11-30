Perkins Crossing Guard Spreading Holiday Cheer

A Perkins crossing guard is making people's days. A social media post highlights the holiday cheer this Santa brings.

By: News 9, Bella Roddy

A Perkins crossing guard is spreading holiday cheer.

This Santa crossing guard is gaining some traction on social media- for just being jolly.

A News 9 viewer sent in a social media post, just thanking him for all he does. And the comments, all seem to agree that crossing guard is sharing in the holiday spirit.

One comment reads, “He is my favorite person to see every morning. He always has a smile and wave.”

Another says, “I wave to him every morning. When he’s not there I miss him.”

Making children and parents smile on their journeys to school every morning. Something so simple yet seems to be making everyone’s day just a little bit better.

Starting off the morning with holiday cheer is something shareable.

News 9 Viewer: Sara McCoy

Post Credit: Christopher Joey McKosato