Veteran Chosen For Free Lasik Procedure

Curtis Lentz has been chosen for a free Lasik procedure with ClearSight and their Sight for Service campaign.

By: News 9

A deserving veteran has been picked to receive Lasik. This is part of News 9’s partnership with ClearSight and their Sight for Service campaign.

Related: Nominate A Veteran For Free Lasik Or Lens Replacement

Curtis Lentz from Enid was nominated by his wife Katy. She says they have nine beautiful children together and he works hard to provide for their family and never takes money from the budget to do something for himself.

Related: The Difference Between Lasik And Lens Replacement