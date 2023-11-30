'Just Think About God's Provisions:' Neighbors Nearby To Save Driver Who Crashed Into House

According to Oklahoma City police, the two did chest compressions until the fire department arrived.

By: News 9

-

A car slams into a home in Edmond, after neighbors say the driver suffered a heart attack. It happened this month in a neighborhood near NW 178th and N Pennsylvania.

The damage the car did to the home is still visible, along with the ruts in the yard where the wheels continued to roll. However, for the man behind the wheel, help was just next door. “I was actually sitting at the kitchen table, saw it coming,” said Ken Hadley.

What Hadley said he saw was his neighbor driving straight for his house. “Got up and about that time I realized he wasn't stopping, actually hit the house,” he said.

The impact knocked the bricks and TV right off the wall inside, but outside the situation was much more dire. “Everything that I heard about that scene, this individual, everything I heard is dead on the scene,” said Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson, III.

Sheriff Johnson said that changed after neighbors jumped in to help, one being ICU nurse Benjamin Buckley, who lives next door and was home at the time. Johnson said one of his deputies, Rick Yarber, who also lives in the neighborhood, stopped to offer assistance. “The most chaotic part was that the truck was still running, and his tires were still spinning and throwing mud and I was afraid the truck might break through the wall of the house,” recalls Buckley.

Buckley said he just did what he was trained to do. “I had to break his back window out so I could get in to put the truck in park and remove the keys,” Buckley said. “Then I had to pull him out of the truck, start CPR, and teach a stranger how to do compressions on the fly with me.”

According to an Oklahoma City Police report, the two did chest compressions until the fire department arrived. “It was amazing,” said Hadley. “I mean, I think that probably saved his life.”

“Working in the ICU, I don't get to see a whole lot of happy endings after a code,” Buckley said. “I got all the reward I needed by seeing him home four days later looking well with no physical or neurological deficits. I got to give him a hug and that felt great.”

Related: Truck Crashes Into House In NW Oklahoma City