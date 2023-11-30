Details On Jailer Arrests In Cleveland County Revealed By Court Documents

Haddox is being held on complaints of conspiracy to commit a felony, possession of controlled substance, carrying contraband drug into jail, and aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs.

By: News 9

Court documents released by the Cleveland County Clerk's office reveal the string of events leading up to the arrest of a Cleveland County jailer.

Two CCDC officers, William Haddox and Landon Russell were arrested earlier this month on suspicions of smuggling contraband into the jail.

Documents detailed the arrest of Haddox.

On November 18, officials were called to the Cleveland County Justice Center after an officer was exposed to an unknown substance, the documents say.

A major within the jail told officials that they believed Haddox had possibly brought in contraband that led to the incident. Haddox was removed from his post and brough to admin where he was held, according to the affidavit. Once in the office, a K-9 conducted a free-air sniff and had a positive alert.

A search of Haddox's car revealed a plastic bag containing numerous tobacco pouches as well as notes. An inmate revealed that it is believed Haddox was sneaking in contraband through gel pens, the document says.

On November 21, a tobacco pouch found in the car search tested positive for fentanyl. According to the affidavit, they also tested gel from a pen that tested positive for fentanyl.

Cleveland County Detective Lt. Rick Adkins said in a news release from the Sheriff's Office that investigators don't believe Haddox and Russell were engaged in the same activities.

