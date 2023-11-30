Emergency Crews Respond To Possible Overdoses At OCDC

Officials confirm emergency crews are responding to three possible overdoses at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Thursday, November 30th 2023, 12:50 pm

By: News 9


Officials confirm there are three possible overdoses at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Three inmates were found unresponsive, and detention officers used Narcan to revive them. One person was given CPR.

They are now going to the hospital to get checked out and then will be returned to the jail.

Communications Director for the County Criminal Justice Authority, Mark Opgrande, confirmed that inmates did walk out of the jail and were talkative and responsive.

The CEO of OCDC, Brandi Garner, said that staff and other inmates responded quickly.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
