OKCPS Implements New Hands-On Special Education Course

Oklahoma City Public Schools introduced a new course at Douglass High School that hopes to teach special education students real world skills.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Public Schools has a new course to help students in special education prepare for the real world.

Students in the special education program at Douglass High School are getting hands-on practice in their new cooking and daily tasks class.

Special education teacher Joan Johnson said this is a way to help set them up for life after high school.

“We’re gonna have pizza today and talk about the origin of pizza, but first, we have them draw a pizza,” Johnson said, explaining her lesson plan.

Johnson says practicing these daily skills will not only give the students confidence but allow them to become more self-sufficient.

“In the long run, it will be able to help them make their own meals and learn how to shop for ingredients, what kind of ingredients they need to shop for, and how much money they're gonna have to spend for each item,” Johnson said.

Johnson says the school is in the process of adding adaptive equipment to help the students who have a disability.

“It helps the students that are in wheelchairs maybe be able to, like, lift up a table to where they're at, it will be able to lift it up to where they can also cook,” Johnson said.

Johnson says they should be receiving their adaptive equipment sometime this year.

OKCPS will be highlighting National Inclusive Week by implementing fun activities for students to participate in all next week.