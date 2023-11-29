2,500 Plants, 50 Pounds Of Marijuana Seized In Illegal Grow Operation

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics worked with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department to bust an illegal grow operation.

Wednesday, November 29th 2023, 3:05 pm

By: News 9


RINGLING, Okla. -

2,500 marijuana plants and 50 pounds of processed marijuana were seized by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday.

Multiple people were handcuffed during the seizure, but arrests are still pending.

The illegal grow operation was near N 3040 Road and E 2120 Road.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says a ‘straw owner’ was in control of the business.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 29th, 2023

November 17th, 2023

October 5th, 2023

September 22nd, 2023

Top Headlines

December 1st, 2023

December 1st, 2023

December 1st, 2023

December 1st, 2023