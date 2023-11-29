2,500 Plants, 50 Pounds Of Marijuana Seized In Illegal Grow Operation

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics worked with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department to bust an illegal grow operation.

By: News 9

2,500 marijuana plants and 50 pounds of processed marijuana were seized by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday.

Multiple people were handcuffed during the seizure, but arrests are still pending.

The illegal grow operation was near N 3040 Road and E 2120 Road.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics says a ‘straw owner’ was in control of the business.