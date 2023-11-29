9 To Know: OCPD Officer Arrested, Sunset Bar Closes, Rosalynn Carter Funeral Service

Here are the stories you need to know this morning from both Oklahoma and around the world.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Police say a driver who crashed into a backyard swimming pool Monday night has died. Police say the man crashed into the pool near Hefner and Rockwell after having a medical episode. His name has not been released.

Law enforcement identified a suspect who they say led officers on a multiple county chase. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Jimmy Don Dunham led officers on a chase through three counties before slamming into a Calumet officer's car. The officer's condition is unknown this morning.

The suspect in a deadly road rage shooting is due in Oklahoma County court today. Kasey McConville is accused of shooting and killing Devyn Hinkle in November of last year. The hearing is set for 9 a.m.

McClain County Deputies are looking for a suspect who shot up a family's car. Deputies say the family was headed home from looking at Christmas lights last week when the man fired seven shots into their car. A teenager inside the car was hit but is expected to be okay.

An Oklahoma City Police officer is arrested on domestic abuse allegations. Sergeant Kristopher Gellenbeck is accused of attacking a teenager in a parking lot during an argument with his ex-wife on Sunday. Police say Gellenbeck turned himself in Monday and is now on paid leave.

The temporary ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war is set to expire today. A fifth round of hostages were released by Hamas yesterday in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to head to the Middle East later this week.

After three years of business, Sunset Patio Bar in Midtown is shutting down, effective immediately. The closure comes as the bar struggled with crime, including a deadly shooting last year.

Today, the Carter family will say they're final goodbyes to First Lady Rosalynn Carter. Mrs. Carter passed away last week at the age of 96. A tribute was held yesterday with all five living first ladies in attendance, along with President Biden.