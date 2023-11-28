Our Blood Institute of Oklahoma Encourages Donating Blood This Giving Tuesday

Tuesday, November 28th 2023, 9:58 am
It's Giving Tuesday, a day when people are encouraged to give to charity.
There's no better gift than the gift of life by donating blood. Our Blood Institute's Jacklyn Chappell joined News 9 to talk more about the event. For more information about this and future blood drives visit YourBloodInstitute.org or use the the OBI App
