Our Blood Institute of Oklahoma Encourages Donating Blood This Giving Tuesday

There's no better gift than the gift of life by donating blood. Our Blood Institute's Jacklyn Chappell joined News 9 to talk more about how you can help this Giving Tuesday.

Tuesday, November 28th 2023, 9:58 am

By: News 9


It's Giving Tuesday, a day when people are encouraged to give to charity.

For more information about this and future blood drives visit YourBloodInstitute.org or use the the OBI App
