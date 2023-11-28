OSU's Mike Gundy Speaks To The Press Ahead Of Big 12 Championship

OSU Head Coach Mike Gundy spoke about Rucker and what's ahead for the Cowboys going into Saturday's game.

By: News 9

Mike Gundy met with the press today as the Cowboys prepare for Texas. It will be OSU’s third Big 12 Championship appearance, winning one in twenty-eight Big 12 seasons. Texas is looking for its fourth league title.

A lot of things went into OSU double overtime comeback win over BYU just to get to the Big 12 title game, not the least of which was Trey Rucker's two forced turnovers. The second end of the game, the senior safety is the Big 12 defensive player of the week.

“We talked about a little bit laughed about it Sunday. You know him stripping that ball and ending the game was fitting based on the transition he's made to get to where he is,” said OSU Head Coach Mike Gundy.

So for the second time in three seasons, the Cowboys head to Arlington to play for the conference title and waiting for them, is none other than Texas. The Longhorns a heavy favorite in this game, but it's the Cowboys with recent success having beaten Texas in nine of the last 13 meetings.

“I would rather go into this game with some success over the history then go into this game and have been 0-16 against him. Unless you just want to play the odds and think eventually you're gonna win. So you know, I'm going to tell him it's about the process. It's been that way every week,” said Gundy.

The Longhorns are a two touchdown favorite. The game kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday.