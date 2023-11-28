Report: Dates For 2 OU SEC Opponents Set

ESPN reports the dates that Oklahoma will play Tennessee and Alabama in the 2024 football season.

By: News 9

Sources tell ESPN that in the 2024 SEC regular season, Oklahoma will play Tennessee at home on September 21, and Alabama at home on November 23.

The Sooners' game against former OU quarterback Josh Heupel's Volunteers will be their first-ever game in the SEC.

Other notable 2024 SEC matchups are listed as:

Miami @ Florida, August 31 Notre Dame @ Texas A&M, Agust 31 Texas A&M @ Florida, September 14 Georgia @ Alabama, September 28 Alabama @ Tennessee, October 19 Georgia @ Texas, October 19 LSU @ Texas A&M, October 26 Alabama @ LSU, November 9 Texas @ Arkansas, November 16 Texas @ Texas A&M, November 30





https://www.espn.com/college-football/story/_/id/38993837/alabama-vs-georgia-sept-28-highlights-2024-sec-schedule