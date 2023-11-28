Report: Dates For 2 OU SEC Opponents Set

ESPN reports the dates that Oklahoma will play Tennessee and Alabama in the 2024 football season.

Monday, November 27th 2023, 7:22 pm

By: News 9


Sources tell ESPN that in the 2024 SEC regular season, Oklahoma will play Tennessee at home on September 21, and Alabama at home on November 23.

The Sooners' game against former OU quarterback Josh Heupel's Volunteers will be their first-ever game in the SEC.

Other notable 2024 SEC matchups are listed as:

  1. Miami @ Florida, August 31
  2. Notre Dame @ Texas A&M, Agust 31
  3. Texas A&M @ Florida, September 14
  4. Georgia @ Alabama, September 28
  5. Alabama @ Tennessee, October 19
  6. Georgia @ Texas, October 19
  7. LSU @ Texas A&M, October 26
  8. Alabama @ LSU, November 9
  9. Texas @ Arkansas, November 16
  10. Texas @ Texas A&M, November 30


https://www.espn.com/college-football/story/_/id/38993837/alabama-vs-georgia-sept-28-highlights-2024-sec-schedule
