Report: Dates For 2 OU SEC Opponents Set

Monday, November 27th 2023, 7:22 pm
Sources tell ESPN that in the 2024 SEC regular season, Oklahoma will play Tennessee at home on September 21, and Alabama at home on November 23.
The Sooners' game against former OU quarterback Josh Heupel's Volunteers will be their first-ever game in the SEC.
Other notable 2024 SEC matchups are listed as:
https://www.espn.com/college-football/story/_/id/38993837/alabama-vs-georgia-sept-28-highlights-2024-sec-schedule
November 27th, 2023
November 28th, 2023
November 28th, 2023
November 28th, 2023
November 28th, 2023
November 28th, 2023
November 28th, 2023