Winter Holiday Art Market Comes To First Americans Museum In OKC

Monday, November 27th 2023, 9:18 am
This week the First Americans Museum is hosting its annual Winter Holiday Art Market.
FAM store Manager, Tom Farris joined News 9 at 9 to talk about what shoppers can expect this year. The market begins on Saturday, Dec. 2, and continues on Sunday, Dec. 3. There will also be a special preview Friday night.
The event is free and the museum is hoping people will come help support artists.
