Winter Holiday Art Market Comes To First Americans Museum In OKC

This week the First Americans Museum is hosting its annual Winter Holiday Art Market.

FAM store Manager, Tom Farris joined News 9 at 9 to talk about what shoppers can expect this year. The market begins on Saturday, Dec. 2, and continues on Sunday, Dec. 3. There will also be a special preview Friday night.

The event is free and the museum is hoping people will come help support artists.