No Injuries Reported In SW OKC House Fire

Investigators say the fire appears to have started in the garage and damaged nearly half of the home.

Monday, November 27th 2023, 6:07 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Fire Department is investigating a house fire in Southwest Oklahoma City.

Firefighters got to the scene near southwest 119th and May around 5 p.m. on Sunday. Investigators say the fire appears to have started in the garage and damaged nearly half of the home.

No injuries were reported. It's not yet known what started the fire.

