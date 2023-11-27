No Injuries Reported In SW OKC House Fire

Investigators say the fire appears to have started in the garage and damaged nearly half of the home.

By: News 9

-

The Oklahoma City Fire Department is investigating a house fire in Southwest Oklahoma City.

Firefighters got to the scene near southwest 119th and May around 5 p.m. on Sunday. Investigators say the fire appears to have started in the garage and damaged nearly half of the home.

No injuries were reported. It's not yet known what started the fire.