No Injuries Reported In SW OKC House Fire

Monday, November 27th 2023, 6:07 am
The Oklahoma City Fire Department is investigating a house fire in Southwest Oklahoma City.
Firefighters got to the scene near southwest 119th and May around 5 p.m. on Sunday. Investigators say the fire appears to have started in the garage and damaged nearly half of the home.
No injuries were reported. It's not yet known what started the fire.
