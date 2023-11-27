State Lawmakers At Interim Studies Outside Legislative Session

Dozens of interim studies were conducted at the Capitol over the last few months, digging into education, healthcare, criminal justice and more.

By: News 9

State lawmakers are still at work outside the legislative session, studying different topics in interim studies before they create bills.

From February to May, lawmakers across the state are hard at work in the Capitol working on legislation for the year.

During the interim, work is different for our lawmakers.

“This is our chance to really dive in and do the homework. We need to do so that we're ready when we show up in February," Sen. Greg McCourtney (R) Ada said.

“It really was an opportunity to look at some complex subject. Let's dive deep into them and get close to the right answer so that we can produce legislation that will be positive for the state,” Sen. McCourtney said.

The deadline to file new legislation is Jan. 18th and the 2024 legislative session is set to start on February 5th.