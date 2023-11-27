Thanksgiving Crowd At Will Rogers Airport

Will Rogers World Airport experienced a busy Sunday with people coming and going, many just returning after flying elsewhere for Thanksgiving, according to an airport spokesperson.

"We haven't really had that much wait time here this year for Thanksgiving," said airport spokesperson Stacey Hamm.

Among the crowds of people coming through arrival doors were dozens of students sporting OU or OSU clothing.

One of those students was Molly Oswald, who came back from Colorado.

"A lot of college students [are] going back, all over the place," she said. "Just, it was a lot busier than usual."

But despite the holiday rush, there were no visible lines or long waits. Hamm said because Will Rogers is a regional airport, a quick flight in or out is fairly typical.