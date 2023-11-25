Happening This Weekend In OKC: Nov. 25, 2023

There are several events going on in OKC this weekend, here are a couple to check out.

By: News 9

The Riverfront Grand Prix is expected to bring hundreds of dirt bike and ATV racers together. The event is at Lost Lakes Adventure Park on Northeast 10th Street. The races begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Midtown's holiday pop-up shops are back for the season. Eighteen vendors will be set up near Northwest 10th Street and Hudson Avenue each weekend through December 17th. Shops will rotate weekly. There will also be hot chocolate, the Big Friendly Beer Bus, and a Christmas tree lot.















