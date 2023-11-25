The Hot Seat: Fentanyl Overdoses In Oklahoma

Saturday, November 25th 2023, 10:32 am
As fentanyl overdose deaths continue to rise in Oklahoma, experts are urging people to have naloxone on hand to stop them.
On today's edition of the Hot Seat, Scott Mitchell spoke with Jeff Dismukes, executive director of the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance of Oklahoma, and Deneka Cain, overdose response strategy public health analyst for the CDCF, about the increase of the dangerous drug in Oklahoma.
November 25th, 2023
