The Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma debuts its new show A Christmas Carol.

Ebenezer Scrooge and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future will bring this holiday classic to the stage for the whole family to enjoy. The show runs from November 24, 2023 to December 24, 2023 with tickets available at LyricTheatreOKC.com