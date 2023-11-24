Oklahoma City Firefighters Offer Advice To Prevent Fires During Holiday Season

Emergency plans aren’t just convenient when an emergency happens, Oklahoma City Fire Department Captain Chenoweth says they are necessary.

-

Oklahoma City firefighters say Thanksgiving is one of their busiest days of the year. OKCFD officials offered tips for homeowners to ensure a safe winter season.

“Typically, in the wintertime, we see an uptick in house fires,” said Capt. John Chenoweth, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Oklahoma City firefighters prefer one conversation before a 911 call comes in, a message for homeowners to prevent the need for their services.

“It’s usually homeowner error,” Chenoweth said.

Chenoweth shared some thoughts to help people extinguish the chances of a house fire.

“If you are cooking in the kitchen, we ask that you stay in the kitchen,” Chenoweth said. “That you watch the food.”

People who use a space heater should give it three feet of space all the way around it and plug it into a power strip – not the wall.

“If you’re using your fireplace, just get it inspected,” Chenoweth said.

Emergency plans aren’t just convenient when an emergency happens, Chenoweth said they are necessary.

“You’re having family members come into town, you’re having friends over to your house. They may not have been to your house for a while,” Chenoweth said. “You

need to have an emergency plan in place.”

People should replace air filters and clean out drier lint routinely.

“Sometimes filters haven’t been changed in recent years, so it collects all that dust,” Chenoweth said. “Those can be flammable and cause house fires.”

This dialogue, while repetitive, is one that can ignite a safe and memorable holiday season.