2 Injured In Moore Shooting

Two people were injured in a shooting in Moore, police say.

Thursday, November 23rd 2023, 10:51 pm

By: News 9


MOORE, Okla. -

Two people have been injured in a shooting in Moore, according to the Moore Police Department.

The two victims were transported to a local hospital. A third person was detained for questioning, according to police.

The scene is near North Janeway Avenue and Southwest 104th Street.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
