2 Injured In Moore Shooting

Thursday, November 23rd 2023, 10:51 pm
Two people have been injured in a shooting in Moore, according to the Moore Police Department.
The two victims were transported to a local hospital. A third person was detained for questioning, according to police.
The scene is near North Janeway Avenue and Southwest 104th Street.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
