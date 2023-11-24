Inmate Walked Away From Oklahoma City Facility

Thursday, November 23rd 2023, 11:02 pm
An inmate has walked away from the Clara Waters Community Corrections Center in Oklahoma City.
Douglas Fenton, 34, was serving a sentence for possession of a weapon after a felony conviction.
Authorities ask that anyone who sees Fenton contact 911, but do not approach.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
