Inmate Walked Away From Oklahoma City Facility

Authorities are looking for 34-year-old Douglas Fenton.

Thursday, November 23rd 2023, 11:02 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

An inmate has walked away from the Clara Waters Community Corrections Center in Oklahoma City.

Douglas Fenton, 34, was serving a sentence for possession of a weapon after a felony conviction.

Authorities ask that anyone who sees Fenton contact 911, but do not approach.

﻿This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
