Proceeds From 'Thin Blue Line' Car Decal Helps Officers' Loved Ones

Oklahoma City's Fraternal Order of Police is releasing next year's "Thin Blue Line" car decal. The proceeds of those decals go towards supporting police officers and their families in times of need or tragedy.

Thursday, November 23rd 2023, 9:36 am

By: News 9, Addie Crawford


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City's Fraternal Order of Police is releasing next year's "Thin Blue Line" car decal.

The proceeds of those decals go towards supporting police officers and their families in times of need or tragedy.

Last year, the Fraternal Order of Police held hands with loved ones through the passing of two Oklahoma City police officers.

"We were able in both circumstances to help the families, the spouses, the children, just with all the needs that come after such a tragedy," said the Fraternal Order of Police.

They said they are thankful for all donations. If you want to show your support, you can donate online.

A decal will be shipped directly to your house no matter how big or small your donation is.

CLICK HERE to learn more about how to show your support.
