Oklahoma firefighters that are on-duty for Thanksgiving will share the holiday with eachother.

By: News 9

Family Away From Family: Firefighters Prepare For Thanksgiving At The Station

As people all around the country prepare to spend Thanksgiving with family, first responders plan to spend the holiday at their stations.

“This is our family away from our family,” Major Bo Woodward said. “We all chose to pursue this profession and this career path, and this is where we want to be.”

The station 19 family is always ready for any emergency.

“We’ll drop what we’re doing and respond to it, and then resume eating,” Woodward said. “Historically, Thanksgiving day is the busiest day for home fires due to cooking.”

John Chenoweth has worked years of Thanksgivings.

“We share meals together, we share holidays, birthdays, anniversaries,” Chenoweth said. “You have days where you have your ups and your downs, but you have support here at the fire station.”