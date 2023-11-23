Movie Man: "Napoleon," "Wish," "Leo"

News 9's Movie Man reviews "Napoleon," "Wish," and "Leo."

By: News 9

This week in movies two animated films are opening along with the biography film from Director Ridley Scott called "Napoleon."

One of the more anticipated films this season is indeed Napoleon, starring academy award winner Joaquin Phoenix as the French conqueror and Vanessa Kirby who portrays Empress Josephine. "Napoleon" tells the story of the military leader’s origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor. This is filtered through the lens of his volatile and addictive marriage to his one true love, Josephine. The film captures Napoleon’s famous battles, relentless ambition and his strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary. "Napoleon" is rated R.

"Leo" is a coming-of-age animated musical comedy. A jaded classroom lizard named Leo who is voiced by Adam Sandler has been stuck in a Florida elementary school for decades. When he learns he only has one year left to live, Leo plans his escape. He gets caught up in helping his anxious students survive their substitute teacher. Leo's strange bucket list becomes the most rewarding adventure of his long life. "Leo" is rated PG.

Another animated musical is called "Wish." It’s about an idealistic character named Asha, voiced by Oscar winner Ariana Debose. She makes a powerful wish that summons star, a cosmic ball of energy. Together, they set out to prove that when one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen. With a voice cast including Chris Pine and Jennifer Lee, "Wish" follows Asha and Star's magical, musical journey. "Wish" is rated PG.