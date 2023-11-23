“We have about 7,000 people traveling through today,” Hamm said. “Tomorrow we’ll see around 3,000 people, and then Friday it’ll pick back up.”

By: News 9

Will Rogers World Airport Sees Influx Of Travelers Going Home For The Holidays

It's officially busy season for holiday travel and Will Rogers World Airport has a steady stream of travelers one day out from Thanksgiving. Airport officials have a few tips heading into the weekend.

Today did not come with long lines at the airport, which airport officials say this is a normal trend. But one woman said this was not what she was expecting.

Janice Moore is travelling back home to Oakland, California to see her daughter, and they already have plenty of holiday festivities lined up.

"Oh yes, absolutely. I'm very excited," Moore said. "We're going to make dinner, we're going to relax."

Janice wanted to make sure she didn't miss her flight.

"My flight is at 4:20, so I wanted to get here at noon just in case," she explained.

But it turns out, she maybe could have waited.

"'es, I'm very surprised," Moore said. "There's hardly anybody here."

"That is pretty typical since we are a regional airport," Stacey Hamm, an airport official, explained. "They do a great job of making sure everybody gets through the line quicklv."

The peak of travel was over the weekend, but there's still a steady stream of Thanksgiving travelers.

"We have about 7,000 people travelling through today," Hamm said. "Tomorrow well see around 3.000 people and then Friday it'll pick back up."

Travel will peak again this weekend.

"Sunday will be very busy," Hamm said. "We'll be pretty busy all day long with departures and arrivals."

She also warns Oklahomans travelling back could see longer waits at baggage claim.

"We may have multiple planes from multiple airlines come in at the same time so it may get pretty busy down there," Hamm said. "So just be patient."

Luckily for Janice, she's looking to avoid the crowds again.

"'I be travelling on Monday," she said

And as for today, all that's left to do is wait.

"I'll probably walk around, see the shops, maybe buy a book, maybe read," Moore said.