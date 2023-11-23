Five adults and one minor were killed in the crash. One minor was taken to the hospital via air evac, and was admitted to a hospital in critical condition.

By: News 9

6 Killed In Crash Near Elk City, Driver Arrested On Manslaughter Charges

Six people were killed in a two car crash near Elk City on November 21.

The crash occurred at around 3 p.m. near Route 66 and Oklahoma Highway 34 in Beckham County.

The first car was driven by Jose Oxlaj, 43, who was transported to a local hospital and released with injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The Beckham County Sheriff's Office confirmed Paxtor-Oxlaj was arrested on a complaint of first-degree manslaughter.

The second car was driven by Phillip Shepard, 40, who was uninjured.

Five adults and one minor were killed in the crash. One minor was taken to the hospital via air evac, and was admitted to a hospital in critical condition.

