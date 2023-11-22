Norman's Annual Turkey Day 5K To Benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters Of Oklahoma

Norman's 11th annual Tukey Day 5K is happening tomorrow morning on Main Street.

Tomorrow, there will be a Turkey Day Trot in Norman, with all proceeds benefitting the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma.

The 5K race is set to start at Norman High School on Main Street at 8:30 a.m., there will also be a 1-mile fun run at 9:30 a.m. on the Norman High Track.

Kyle Meek, a cofounder of the Turkey Day 5K, said everyone is welcome to participate, running is not required and costumes are encouraged.

Strollers are permitted, but it is asked that you line up towards the back of the start line. Dogs are welcome to join as long as they are leashed.

The top three male finishers and the top three female finishers will be given prizes. The first 650 finishers will receive medals.

Participants can register up until race day, but it is suggested to do it earlier rather than later. Race packets can be picked up at OK Runner in Norman up until the race.

For more information, visit the Turkey Day 5K website.