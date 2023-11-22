Events Across Oklahoma This Holiday Season

Light shows, train rides, shopping opportunities, and more. Here is a list of some of the events going on throughout Oklahoma this holiday season.

By: News 9

Click here for a list of Ice Skating Rinks across Oklahoma.

Chickasha Festival of Lights

What: Chickasha Festival of Light features over 4 million twinkling lights in Shannon Springs Park. Drive through the displays feature dazzling light scenes, animated displays, and even a computer-animated light show. The centerpiece is a 172-ft Christmas tree that can be seen for miles around. You can also walk around to view the lights. There are food trucks, ice skating, a Ferris wheel, and a carousel.

When: Nov. 18 - Dec. 31, 2023

Where: Shannon Springs Park, 2400 S 9th Street Chickasha, OK

Pricing: Free admission, Ice Skating: $8 without skates and $12 with rental, Ferris Wheel/Carousel: $5, Carriage Rides: $8, and Children (ages 3 & under): Free

Sand Springs Festival of Lights Christmas Parade

What: Enjoy one of the state's oldest and biggest nighttime holiday events during the Festival of Lights in Sand Springs. Throughout November and December, Sand Springs will host a number of festivities for all ages.

When: Nov. 4 - Dec. 16, 2023

Where: Downtown Sand Springs, 100 Broadway Street, Sand Springs, OK

Pricing: Free admission

OKC Zoo Christmas Lights

What: OKC Zoo's Safari Lights features a larger-than-life light display showcasing over 59 wildlife-themed light sculptures viewable on a driving or walking tour through the zoo. Online reservations are required.

When: Nov. 11, 2023 - Jan. 1, 2024

Where: Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden, 2000 Remington Place, Oklahoma City, OK

Pricing: Drive-Thru Admission (Pricing includes up to 4 walk-thru admission tickets): $65 per vehicle for ZOOfriends members, $70 per vehicle for non-members.

Walk-Thru Only Admission: $14 per person (age 3 and up) for ZOOfriends members. $16 per person (age 3 and up) for non-members.

The Polar Express

What: Settle into your railway seat and sip hot chocolate while listening to an exciting reading of Christmas stories. This holiday train ride also features Christmas carols, cookies, a visit with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, goodie bags for kids, and more.

When: Nov. 11, 2023 - Dec. 27, 2023

Where: Oklahoma Railway Museum: 3400 NE Grand Blvd Oklahoma City, OK

Pricing: Coach seats start at $50 for adults and $44 for children; first-class seats start at $65 for adults and $60 for children.

Chabad Community Center’s Chanukah Festival

What: The program includes the lighting of the 15-foot-tall Menorah, live music and dancing, a fire and light show, traditional foods, treats for children, carnival entertainment, holiday blessings, Dreidel Man, and more. This event is free and open to everyone.

When: Dec. 11, 2023. 4:30-7 p.m.

Where: Love's Travel Stop Stage

Pricing: Free

Red Earth Tree Fest

What: Celebrate the holiday season by viewing Christmas trees created and decorated by Oklahoma Native Tribes during the annual Red Earth Treefest inside Downtown Oklahoma City's BancFirst Tower.

When: Nov. 15 - Dec. 29, 2023

Where: BancFirst Tower, 100 N Broadway Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK

Pricing: Free admission

Snowman Wonderland

What: See over 120 individual light displays that set the evening sky aglow. Take a tram covered in lights around the park to view the sights or walk the path on your own. The park also holds several themed activity nights throughout the season.

When: Nov. 16, 2023 - Jan. 1, 2024

Where: Magnolia Park, 1001 E Strother Avenue, Seminole, OK

Pricing: Free admission

Route 66 Christmas Chute

What: A unique experience in downtown Sapulpa with blocks of Christmas lights and decorations. There is also music and shopping.

When: Nov. 16 - Dec. 31, 2023

Where: 101 E Dewey Avenue, Sapulpa, OK

Pricing: Free admission

Downtown in December

What: Outdoor ice skating, exhilarating snow tubing down the nation's largest man-made slope, free water taxi excursions on the magically lit Bricktown Canal, beautifully lit areas and plenty of holiday cheer for the entire family.

When: Nov. 16, 2023 - Feb. 4, 2024

Where: Downtown Oklahoma City, OK

Pricing: Free admission

Edmond Electic’s Luminance - An Enchanted Stroll

What: Embark on a delightful 1/4-mile stroll through the park and take in the glittering lights, 3D lighted displays and picture-worthy sets with the whole family.

When: Nov. 17, 2023 - Jan. 1, 2024

Where: Mitch Park, 1501 W Covell Road, Edmond, OK

Pricing: Free admission

Bixby’s Winter Wonderland

What: Stroll through the illuminated Charley Young Event Park, decorated with holiday light displays. For a variety of magical holiday festivities, bring the family, friends and kids to Bixby's Winter Wonderland.

When: Nov. 17, 2023 - Jan. 1, 2024

Where: Charley Young Event Park, 50 West Dawes Bixby, OK

Pricing: N/A

Latke's and Lights

What: There will be games and activities, a delicious dinner, a fire-spinning show, and a Hanukkah Miracle Concert to support Israel with Gersh Chervinsky, a professional concert violinist and violin teacher, and featuring other renowned musicians. Registration is required for all events. Registration for the dinner is due by Wednesday, December 6.

When: Dec. 11, 2023, starting at 5:45.

Where: 4901 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK

Pricing: General Admission: $36/person, VIP (preferred seating): $54/person, Students (ages 13-21) - $18/person, Children 12 and Under: Free, Young Professionals (ages 22-39): $18/person

Ardmore’s Festival Of Lights

What: A 1.5-mile drive through more than 150 vibrant Christmas light displays and one of the largest holiday light displays in southern Oklahoma.

When: Nov. 18 - Dec. 29, 2023

Where: Regional Park, 2704 N Rockford Road Ardmore, OK

Pricing: Free admission

Crystal Christmas

What: Woodward’s annual celebration with over two million Christmas lights and displays. Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings throughout the season, the park has family nights that feature family-oriented activities like pictures with Santa and lighted train and wagon rides.

When: Nov. 18 - Dec. 31, 2023

Where: Crystal Beach Park, 305 Temple Houston Drive, Woodward, OK

Pricing: Free admission

Downs Family Christmas Lights

What: A display with two "mega trees" that are 70 feet tall, ten mini trees and 20-foot long arches, all created out of over 280,000 lights. Each strand of lights is synchronized to a specific playlist of Christmas songs. Drive through this display with your radio set to 99.9 FM to see the show in action.

When: Nov. 23, 2023 - Jan, 7, 2024

Where: 2900 72nd Avenue SE Norman, OK

Pricing: Free admission

Castle Christmas

What: One of the world's largest collections of holiday inflatables and Christmas lights during Castle Christmas hosted at the Castle of Muskogee. It features camel and pony rides for the kids and a special visit from Santa and Rudolph. Visit the holiday gift shop and create a festive ornament with Santa's elves, or enjoy a free holiday movie shown at the castle. This event is free; however, donations are much appreciated. Guests can also take an old-fashioned, tractor-drawn hayride or the Christmas Train to view the displays.

When: Nov. 23 - Dec. 31, 2023

Where: The Castle of Muskogee, 3400 W Fern Mountian Road Muskogee, OK

Pricing: Christmas Train: $10, Holiday Hayride: $5, Cletus the Camel: $10

Tulsa Winterfest

What: An outdoor ice skating, one of Oklahoma's tallest outdoor Christmas trees, a horse-drawn carriage, live entertainment, and beautiful holiday light displays. Winterfest visitors will also be treated to concessions with all your holiday favorites and a holiday market with unique Made-in-Oklahoma gifts.

When: Nov. 24, 2023 - Jan. 2, 2024

Where: Downtown Tulsa

Holiday In The Ark

What: This festive event welcomes everyone out to the Endangered Ark Foundation in Hugo for a special meet and greet with Santa, Mrs. Claus, elves, the Grinch, and elephants. Guests will be able to feed and interact with the elephants and shop for everyone on their Christmas list. This is a ticketed event that requires reservations.

When: Nov. 24 - Dec. 17, 2023

Where: Endangered Ark Foundation, 2657 E 2070 Road, Hugo, OK

Pricing: $25 per ticket

Philbrook Festival

What: Tens of thousands of lights illuminate the property during the Philbrook Festival. During Festival Days, enjoy a variety of activities, special exhibitions, a community-sourced Lego Villa, and plenty of festive decor. Guests can also converge at communal picnic tables and participate in fun-filled, self-guided activities during Festival Nights.

When: Nov. 24 - Dec. 30, 2023

Where: Philbrook Museum of Art, 2727 S Rockford Road, Tulsa, OK

Pricing: $10 for members, Free for youth members (17 and under), $22 for adults, $8 for youth (17 and under), $5 Make & Take Activity

Riversport OKC Winter Glow

What: An indoor/outdoor, holiday-themed event with a synthetic ice rink, curling courts, an indoor "leap of faith," cavern wall, simulated ice climbing, and outdoor skiing. Hot chocolate, sweet holiday treats, and fire pits will offer plenty of warmth after your winter adventures.

When: Nov. 24 - Dec. 30, 2023

Where: Riversport OKC, 800 Riversport Drive, Oklahoma City, OK

Pricing: N/A

Midtown Holiday Pop-Up Shops

What: A temporary geodesic dome city provides a fun, stress-free way to kick off the holiday season. Enjoy the rotating line-up of small business vendors. Visitors can pick out their Christmas tree from the assortment of green trees up for grabs at the urban tree lot, sharing space with the domes.

When: Nov. 24 - Dec. 17, 2023

Where: 399 NW 10th Street, Oklahoma City, OK

Pricing: Free admission

Depot Green Christmas Train

What: This festive train welcomes all ages out to enjoy a short ride through the Depot Green area, where you can gaze at twinkling stars and holiday lights. Hot chocolate, popcorn and sweet treats will be available for purchase.

When: Nov. 30 - Dec. 31, 2023

Where: 205 Elgin Street, Muskogee OK

Pricing: $2 per person, per ride

Chicken N Pickle Holiday Hideaway

What: A pop-up holiday bar at Chicken N Pickle with lodge vibes, summit views, a cozy atmosphere, and outdoor fire pits. A shareable appetizer, included in the reservation fee, is accompanied by nine unique holiday cocktails and a martini flight.

When: Nov. 17 - Dec, 31, 2023

Where: Chicken N Pickle OKC, 8400 N Oklahoma Ave, Oklahoma City, OK

Pricing: $20 for a table of 4

Tulsa Chanukah Celebration

What: Chabad, the Jewish Federation of Tulsa, and Temple Israel are partnering with the Gathering Place to provide an evening of family-oriented entertainment for the holiday. Themed crafts, delicious latkes, dreidel spinning, storytelling, and a menorah lighting.

When: Dec. 14, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Williams Place Parlor, 2650 S John Williams Way, Tulsa, OK

Pricing: N/A