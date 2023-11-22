OKC Pie Shop Bakes Over A Thousand Pies For Sale Today

Pie Junkie in Oklahoma City is making 1,500 pies to sell on "Black Pie Day," the day before Thanksgiving.

An Oklahoma City pie shop is baking over 1,500 pies as fast as they can ahead of Thanksgiving.

On a day they call "Black Pie Day," Pie Junkie sold whole pies on Wednesday.

Workers say this is their busiest day of the year.

Emily Weinberenner, a manager at Pie Junkie, says they call it controlled chaos.

“We’ve never made this many pies before. We are cramming them in every corner,” Weinberenner said.

They have been working day and night leading up to Wednesday to prepare.

“We’re working around the clock in shifts. We closed an additional day because we cannot make this many pies being open to the public,” Weinberenner said.

They have Black Pie Day every year on the day before Thanksgiving for those who did not place an order with them ahead of time.

“There have been tents. Before the sun rises, there will be several people,” Weinberenner said.

They usually make around 500 pies, but this year they are tripling that.

“We love to make people happy. When they get the flavor they’ve been wanting, that’s always exciting,” Weinberenner said.

Pie Junkie opens at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, they will be ready to sell the pies they have been making.

They recommend getting there early to secure your favorite flavor.

According to their website, they sold out within a couple of hours.