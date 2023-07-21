USA Ready To Dominate As Women's World Cup Journey Begins Against Vietnam

The Women's World Cup is now underway in Australia and New Zealand.

By: News 9

Team USA plays Friday night against Vietnam.

The defending champs are going for their fifth title and third straight World Cup. This is something no team, men's or women's, has done before.

The USA team said they're ready to deliver.

After Vietnam the U.S. will also face the Netherlands and Portugal over the next two weeks.

Two of those four teams will then make it to the knockout stage.