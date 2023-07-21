Ponca City Community Rallies For Injured Baby, Caregiver Arrested

By: News 9

The Ponca City Community is rallying around a three-month-old girl who police said was critically injured by a caregiver.

Police arrested Holly Marie Sheppard earlier this week after baby Korra was rushed to the hospital.

Sheppard claimed she dropped the infant twice, but doctors and police said the baby's injuries suggested abuse.

On July 22, at 1101 West Grand in Ponca City, an Indian Taco sale will help raise money for Korra's care.

Next week community members can enjoy a lunch at Enrique's and the restaurant will donate 25% of the proceeds to the family.

According to the family, Korra remains in critical condition at the hospital.