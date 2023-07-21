1 Arrested, Accused Of Leading Police On Route 66 Chase

By: News 9

A man was arrested and is accused of leading police on a chase Friday morning on Route 66 near Arcadia.

Oklahoma City Police said they tried to make contact with the driver, Jacob Bennett, 20, at a parking lot located near North May Avenue and Northwest 50th Street before he took off.

Police said Bennett was heading eastbound on the Northwest Expressway and ignored the signal lights and continued to get on Interstate 44 eastbound.

Bennett was allegedly driving at speeds in access to 100 mph before getting on to I-35 northbound, driving on the shoulder, police said.

Once the vehicle reached the Northeast 2nd Street exit, it began speeding again at 100 mph on the eastbound lanes, according to police.

Police said the vehicle then crashed at a construction zone, and Bennett was taken into custody.

Police said a passenger in the vehicle fled on foot into the woods after the crash, and they were unable to locate them.

Bennett was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on the complaints of endangering others while eluding police, reckless driving and obstructing an officer.