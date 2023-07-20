Mayor Holt Highlights OKC’s Growth In State Of The City Address

-

Oklahoma City’s Mayor David Holt announced the newest milestones upcoming in Oklahoma at his State of the City address.

Mayor Holt announced that OKC should pass 7 million in population this year. This makes OKC the 6th fastest-growing city in the country.

The population isn’t the only thing growing. A few of the things coming up in the city are the aviation industry, the OKC Zoo, the use of the Softball Hall of Fame Stadium, and even pharmaceuticals that will be cutting edge, according to Mayor Holt.

Along with this news came the announcement of OKC’S first Rapid Transit Line known as Rapid.

According to Mayor Holt, the Rapid will go up Classen and Northwest Expressway, from downtown to Meridian. It's not a subway, but it is the closest thing we have to it.

There was a lot more to say about public spaces. MAPS, a project passed to improve public spaces using a temporary sales tax, will be coming to the end of the MAPS 4 project.

MAPS 3 is wrapping up. MAPS 4 began with the fairgrounds coliseum. This phase alone still has 15 projects waiting to be finished.

After the MAPS project ends Mayor Holt says he wished to better the core infrastructure, which overall improves the quality in OKC.