Supporting Children's Mental Health: National Suicide Lifeline Expands Resources

The National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline 988 has been around for a year now. Officials said 40,000 Oklahomans have called the lifeline since it started, with several of those calls being from children.

Now, there's a new push to support children as they prepare to head back to school.

988 will be launching their Be Kind to Your Mind campaign this month.

With such a successful first year, the lifeline is working towards making sure kids know they have someone to turn to when they need help

According to the 988 statistics, there have been over 4,000 calls this month in our state.

Bonnie Campo with 988 said Be Kind to Your mind will be kicking off at schools across the state.

Students from elementary to college campuses will have the opportunity to learn about the organization and all of their resources. The group will even hand out school supplies.

Campo said they are still working on getting partnerships finalized, but dates can be expected soon on where the organization will be before school gets started.

If you are in need of any help at all, self-care or experiencing a crisis, you can call or text the 988 lifeline.