18-Year-Old Suspect Arrested In Connection To Ponca City Homicide Investigation

By: News 9

-

An 18-year-old suspect was arrested as authorities investigate a homicide that happened at a Ponca City apartment complex.

Ponca City Police said Kennis Rhodd, 18, was arrested in connection to the investigation into the murder of 38-year-old Andrew Lee Barton.

Police responded to the scene on July 13 near West Hartford Avenue and North Union Street.

Barton was found on scene with a gunshot wound in his chest, and he was transported to the hospital where he later died, police said.

Police said they are still looking for at least one more person of interest in connection to the investigation.

**Editor’s note: Police initially told News 9 the victim was a 40-year-old male, but the article has been updated to reflect his actual age, 38.**