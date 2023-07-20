OHP Arrests Man Accused Of Directing Threat Towards Office Of Attorney General


Thursday, July 20th 2023, 4:15 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrested a man accused of threatening the Office of the Attorney General Wednesday afternoon.

A call claiming a bomb was inside of the building prompted a heavy law enforcement presence and the arrest of a man on scene.

Troopers said Tavion Graham was the man who allegedly made the call and was arrested when troopers made contact with him.

OHP said there was no threat to the public.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 20th, 2023

July 21st, 2023

July 21st, 2023

July 21st, 2023

Top Headlines

July 21st, 2023

July 21st, 2023

July 21st, 2023

July 21st, 2023