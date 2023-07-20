OKC To Host Hiring Fair For Animal Welfare Officers


Thursday, July 20th 2023, 12:43 pm

By: News 9


OKC will be hosting a hiring fair for Animal Welfare Officers on July 27.

People 18 and older who want to make a difference in the lives of animals are invited to interview for animal welfare officer positions with the City of Oklahoma City.

A come-and-go hiring fair will be held downtown from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 27 at 420 West Main Street.

Successful candidates will leave with a job offer or be placed on a hiring list.

Applicants should bring a state-issued ID and be prepared to take a written test, interview, start the background check process and undergo mandatory drug testing and a physical examination. 

Applicants must have a knowledge of various domestic, wild and livestock animals and their care, but no previous experience working with animals is required.

Validated parking is available at the Sheridan-Walker Public Parking Garage, 501 West Sheridan Avenue. 

Take a ticket to enter the parking garage. City staff will provide a validation ticket at the event.

For more information or to apply, click here or call (405) 297-2530.
