FEMA Announces Federal Disaster Assistance Available For Okla. Counties Affected By June Storms

Thursday, July 20th 2023, 10:24 am
FEMA has announced that federal disaster assistance is now available for several Oklahoma counties affected by the June storms.
The public assistance federal funding is provided on a cost-sharing basis to help emergency workers and repair damage caused by the storms from June 14-18.
The counties available for assistance: Beaver, Cimarron, Comanche, Cotton, Craig, Delaware, Harper, Jefferson, Love, Major, Mayes, McCurtain, Payne, Pushmataha, Rogers, Stephens, Tulsa and Woodward counties.
July 20th, 2023
June 9th, 2023
July 21st, 2023
July 21st, 2023