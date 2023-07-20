FEMA Announces Federal Disaster Assistance Available For Okla. Counties Affected By June Storms


Thursday, July 20th 2023, 10:24 am

By: News 9, News On 6


FEMA has announced that federal disaster assistance is now available for several Oklahoma counties affected by the June storms.

The public assistance federal funding is provided on a cost-sharing basis to help emergency workers and repair damage caused by the storms from June 14-18.

The counties available for assistance: Beaver, Cimarron, Comanche, Cotton, Craig, Delaware, Harper, Jefferson, Love, Major, Mayes, McCurtain, Payne, Pushmataha, Rogers, Stephens, Tulsa and Woodward counties.
