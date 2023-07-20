1 Injured After Assault At OKC Outlets

Thursday, July 20th 2023, 9:45 am
Police said one person was injured after an assault that happened Thursday morning at the OKC Outlets.
Oklahoma City Police said, reportedly, a security guard and other witnesses saw the suspect pin a housekeeper against a wall and assault them with a bat.
Police said the victim is not pressing charges, and no other information about the suspects and victim will be released.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for more details.
