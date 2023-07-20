1 Injured After Assault At OKC Outlets

By: News 9

Police Search For 2 Possible Suspects After Assault At OKC Outlets

Police said one person was injured after an assault that happened Thursday morning at the OKC Outlets.

Oklahoma City Police said, reportedly, a security guard and other witnesses saw the suspect pin a housekeeper against a wall and assault them with a bat.

Police said the victim is not pressing charges, and no other information about the suspects and victim will be released.

