1 Injured After Assault At OKC Outlets


Thursday, July 20th 2023, 9:45 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police said one person was injured after an assault that happened Thursday morning at the OKC Outlets.

Oklahoma City Police said, reportedly, a security guard and other witnesses saw the suspect pin a housekeeper against a wall and assault them with a bat.

Police said the victim is not pressing charges, and no other information about the suspects and victim will be released.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for more details.
