OKC Dodgers Lose In 10th Inning To End 5-Game Win Streak

The Oklahoma City Dodgers were able to take Game One against the El Paso Chihuahuas on Tuesday, but came up short in Game Two on Wednesday in a 10-11 loss.

The Dodgers won the last game of their series against the Albuquerque Isotopes on July 9, and followed through with a sweep of the team's series against the Sacramento River Cats the next weekend.

The team returned to play El Paso in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, winning 7-6, extending the team's streak to five wins.

For Wednesday's game, the Dodgers led 2-0 heading into the 8th inning, but two runs from the Chihuahuas were able to tie the score heading into the ninth.

What followed was an abundance of runs in the ninth inning, with both teams scoring seven additional runs to add to the scoreboard, tying the game 9-9 heading into extra innings.

The Chihuahuas came out strong, adding two more to make it 11-9, but the Dodgers were only able to retaliate with a single run, with the game ending soon after.