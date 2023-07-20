Oklahoma Animal Rescue Looking To Find Homes For Puppies Abandoned At Construction Site

An Oklahoma-based animal rescue is looking to find homes for puppies that were found abandoned in northwestern Oklahoma City.

OklaHOME Animal Rescue said a Good Samaritan came across eight puppies trapped in a storage bin at a construction site, and called them for help.

"Innocent animals cannot save themselves," Oklahoma Animal Rescue's co-founder Tara Summerlin said.

Two of the eight puppies had drowned in the bin, which filled with water following heavy rains in the area, but the other six are healthy and living in a loving foster home.

“It fills our hearts to see them thrive, survive and come back from what they came from," Summerlin said. "They are going to be amazing pets one day.”

The pitbull puppies are just one of many cases that OklaHOME Animal Rescue said the organization sees.

Summerlin said with Oklahoma City metro shelters closed, the rescue gets at least 10 calls a day of strays or dumped dogs relying on fosters to take them in.

Members of the six puppies' foster family said it’s a fun and rewarding experience. The family is taking care of the dogs until they have grown enough to be adopted.

“It’s a great opportunity to help out and get a dog a nice, loving home so they don’t have to be all alone," Kerturah Vissia said. "That way they can have toys and friends.”

To learn how to pre-adopt, schedule a meet-and-greet, or to find out more about OklaHOME Animal Rescue, click here.