Severe Storms Possible Overnight, Cooler Temps On The Horizon


Thursday, July 20th 2023, 10:40 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A severe complex of storms rolls into northwestern Oklahoma Thursday night. These storms could produce large hail and damaging winds.

Storms should weaken slowly as they roll toward the Oklahoma City metro. Storms arrive in the metro area between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Friday morning.

Storm trackers will be out Thursday night and will bring you updates. 

After the storms roll out, it will be a fantastic July day. Highs in the 70s and 80s with a north breeze.

Lows on Saturday morning will be very cool for this time of year. Dropping into the 50s and 60s. 
