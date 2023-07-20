Woman Consumes Drugs During Traffic Stop, Luther Police Say


Thursday, July 20th 2023, 5:56 am

By: News 9


LUTHER, Okla. -

One person is in custody and another was taken to the hospital after a traffic stop in Luther, according to authorities.

Luther Police said the driver of a vehicle, Michael Moore, was pulled over along Route 66 earlier this week.

While Moore was taken into custody on municipal court charges, including driving with a suspended license, the vehicle's passenger, Judy Nixon, began to consume crack cocaine in front of Luther Police officers.

Nixon was given a ticket and taken to the hospital for treatment.
