OKC Mayor Provides Updates On Key Projects, New Arena During State Of The City Address

Oklahoma City Mayor To Deliver State of the City Address

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt delivered his annual State of the City Address on Thursday.

Holt gave updates on key projects and initiatives, including the latest on a potential new arena for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

