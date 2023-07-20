Oklahoma City Police Report Rise In Shootings Involving Officers

By: News 9

Data collected and released by the Oklahoma City Police Department shows a rise in shootings involving officers from the department in 2022.

OCPD said the department had 13 shootings in 2022, up from 9 the year before.

The company that provides body armor for the department said officers with bullet proof vests have been shot at more than any other agency they work with.

"In one way you think 'well that's good, it's saving police officers' lives,' but what it also tells me is more people are shooting at our officers and our officers are getting struck," OCPD Chief Wade Gourley said.

OCPD has posted the full results from their annual report on their social media.