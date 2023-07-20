‘Murder Waiting To Happen': OKC Attorney Argues For Better Oversight After Co-Worker Shooting Death

A metro family is seeking more than $75,000 in damages from a restaurant chain where their son was shot and killed last year. The family's attorney believes better oversight could have saved his life.

Last September, D’Quan Brown lost his life at a northwest Oklahoma City Arby’s location. Brown was 28 years old.

“He was a wonderful young man,” said Russell Mulinix, an attorney representing Brown’s family in a lawsuit filed in Oklahoma County District Court last week. “It’s just been devastating obviously for this family.”

Mulinix said he believes staff here could have stopped the suspect Emanuel Rollerson Jr.

“There’s gotta be better protections; there’s gotta be better training,” Mulinix said.

The lawsuit states this Arby’s franchise management team failed Brown.

“We don’t believe there was a supervisor in place,” Mulinix said.

He argues managers should have known employees brought unauthorized belongings into the restaurant.

“It was a murder waiting to happen,” Mulinix said.

Arby's told News 9, at the time of the shooting, it was cooperating with investigators. Arby’s could not be immediately reached for a comment on this specific lawsuit.

Mulinix acknowledged no court decision can take back what’s lost.

“It will never be completely closed for this family,” Mulinix said.

He said Brown’s family wants to send a message and save another family from this pain.

“Don’t operate like this,” Mulinix said. “It’s a sad situation.”