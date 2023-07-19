Annual Report: Oklahoma City Police See Rise In Shootings Involving Officers

Wednesday, July 19th 2023, 5:30 pm
New data from the Oklahoma City Police Department showed the rise in shootings involving officers in 2022.
The department had 13 shootings in 2022, up from nine the year before.
The company that provides the department’s body armor said the officer's bullet proof vests have gotten hit more than any other agency they work with.
The department has posted the full results from their annual report on their social media.
July 20th, 2023
July 21st, 2023
July 21st, 2023
July 21st, 2023
July 21st, 2023