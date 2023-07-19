Retired Oklahoma City Police Officer Sentenced To Over A Year In Prison For Threatening To Kill Federal Officers


Wednesday, July 19th 2023, 4:19 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A retired Oklahoma City Police officer will serve more than a year in prison for threatening to kill federal officers at the Will Rogers World Airport.

The FBI said during their investigation of Charles Lack, they found he visited Will Rogers multiple times last year to scout the area for federal officers.

Lack has been sentenced to serve more than 15 months for threatening to murder officers.
