1 Arrested After Bomb Threat At Office Of Attorney General


Wednesday, July 19th 2023, 4:14 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person was arrested after the Oklahoma Highway Patrol investigated a bomb threat Wednesday afternoon at the Office of the Attorney General.

OHP said the suspect called dispatch claiming there was a bomb in the building, then he drove to the building and was taken into custody by OHP troopers.

It is unknown why the suspect drove to the building, according to OHP.

Troopers said there is no threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for more details.
